Exane Derivatives Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cummins were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

NYSE CMI traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $205.11. 1,111,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

