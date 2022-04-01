Exane Derivatives Has $226,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

