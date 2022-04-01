Exane Derivatives Has $256,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 592.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $94,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 1,364,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.