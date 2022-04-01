Exane Derivatives Has $256,000 Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 592.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,320. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

