Exane Derivatives Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,618,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,726,324. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

