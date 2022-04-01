Exane Derivatives Sells 1,443 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

