Exane Derivatives Sells 2,169 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 30,158.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AWAY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 115,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,366. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

