Exane Derivatives Takes Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 994.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 15,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,745. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

