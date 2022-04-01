Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 326,813 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 313,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 272,155 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

AQUA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. 1,606,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

