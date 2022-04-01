Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $113.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,535.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $188,947,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. 1,648,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,040. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

