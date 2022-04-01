Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $26.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

