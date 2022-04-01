Experian (LON:EXPN) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,146 ($41.21) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.12) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($42.00).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,951 ($38.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,954.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,218.18. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,483.60 ($32.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($48.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

