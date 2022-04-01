Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

