extraDNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,749.92 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $77,749.92 and $4,351.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.33 or 0.99920017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00346239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052412 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

