F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Get F5 alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.54. 497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,766. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,899,126. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.