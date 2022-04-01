FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.10.

NYSE FDS traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,875. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,504,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

