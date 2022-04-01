Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.25.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $544.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.51 and its 200 day moving average is $459.91. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $363.48 and a twelve month high of $550.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

