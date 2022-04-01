Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $667.91

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$667.91 and last traded at C$670.69, with a volume of 23714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$668.45.

FFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$772.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$622.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$582.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 64.9400075 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87. Also, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

