Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $580.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 90.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

