Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.95. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

AGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

