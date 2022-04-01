Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

FSS stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

