Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $49.69. 319,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,570. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23.

