Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 23,615 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.47. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$9.61 and a one year high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

