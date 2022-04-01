Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

