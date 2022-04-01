Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after buying an additional 241,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

