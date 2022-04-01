Financial Contrast: ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub -16.07% -45.13% -5.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZimVie and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 SmileDirectClub 6 6 1 0 1.62

SmileDirectClub has a consensus target price of $4.52, suggesting a potential upside of 74.39%. Given SmileDirectClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than ZimVie.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZimVie and SmileDirectClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $912.40 million 0.65 -$179.10 million N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $637.61 million 1.58 -$102.44 million ($0.87) -2.98

SmileDirectClub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZimVie.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are held by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats ZimVie on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria. It also offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

