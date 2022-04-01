Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $400,010,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $101.36. 1,113,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

