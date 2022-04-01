Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.