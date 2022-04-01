Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 20,835 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 5.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $30,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,155.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 74,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,625. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10.

