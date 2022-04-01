Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 504 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.02. 1,648,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,039. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

