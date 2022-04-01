Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 81,978 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,978 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 994.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

