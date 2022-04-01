Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. 6,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $805.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

