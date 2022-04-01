Financial Review: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) versus Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Oracle alerts:

This table compares Oracle and Elys Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 5.45 $13.75 billion $2.61 31.70 Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 1.47 -$9.94 million ($0.75) -3.13

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 18.08% -383.80% 10.66% Elys Game Technology -28.52% -36.86% -20.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oracle and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 3 14 7 0 2.17 Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oracle currently has a consensus target price of $93.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $7.91, indicating a potential upside of 236.45%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Oracle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oracle has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats Elys Game Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities through its Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service offerings. Further, it offers infrastructure offerings comprising Oracle autonomous data warehouse cloud service, Oracle autonomous transaction processing cloud service, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Additionally, the company provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third-party agents that manage white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.