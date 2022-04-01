Financial Survey: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) versus LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EzFill and LMP Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

EzFill currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given EzFill’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EzFill is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EzFill and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill $7.23 million 3.82 -$9.38 million N/A N/A LMP Automotive $30.44 million 1.79 -$4.82 million ($1.06) -4.72

LMP Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

