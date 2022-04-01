First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Community Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,636. The stock has a market cap of $476.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

