First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of FFNW opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.