First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.