First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.08. 26,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

