First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,363,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.29. The stock had a trading volume of 125,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $394.27 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.