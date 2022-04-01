First National Corp MA ADV Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,643 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

QLD stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.97. 512,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

