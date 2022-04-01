First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,371,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. 102,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

