First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,586. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 250,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 112,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

