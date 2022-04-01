First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (DWPP)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.