First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period.

