Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of FIVE opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.