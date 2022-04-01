Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.86% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.