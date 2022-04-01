Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.86% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

