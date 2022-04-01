Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.