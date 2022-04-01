Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.