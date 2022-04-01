Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.40

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 441443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

