FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE:FLT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.89. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,131,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

