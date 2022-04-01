Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

